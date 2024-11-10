Cher spills the tea about finding fame amid UK hotel drama

Cher opens up about finding fame after UK hotel incident

Cher has recently made shocking revelation about finding fame in UK after being kicked out of a London hotel.

In her new book, Cher: The Memoir, the legendary musician noted her shot to stardom in the UK after being thrown out of a hotel in UK in the mid-1960s, per Daily Mail.

Cher recalled, “Staring at us over the rim of his spectacles, the man behind the desk at the London Hilton gazed at my striped bell-bottoms and my husband Sonny's ruffled shirt and caveman-style fur vest as if he had an unpleasant smell under his nose.”

“‘I am sorry, sir,’ said the hotel employee. ‘We don't have any reservations in that name and our hotel is completely full.’ As he walked away.”

“My husband Sonny leaned over to look at the leather-bound register and found our names entered in ink,” said the pop icon.

Cher wrote, “The hotel employee returned and said, ‘As I explained, Mr Bono, the hotel is full.’ He was so dismissive and arrogant; I could have cried.”

The songstress believed the hotel incident to be a pivotal moment in her career as she explained in excerpts of her book.

“As far as I was concerned, no one in England even knew what Sonny and Cher was, but by the time we reached the Hilton's revolving doors, escorted in person by the manager, there were two reporters standing outside,” mentioned the 78-year-old.

The singer further said, “‘Sonny, Cher, did the Hilton just kick you out?’ asked the reporters. ‘Was it because of how you look?’”

“Too exhausted to speak, I let Sonny handle everything. When the journalists had what they wanted, he hailed a taxi to take us to another hotel where the bed was lumpy, there was no TV and water trickled out of the shower,” pointed out Cher.

The musician added, “We slept for 12 hours straight and by the time we'd bathed and dressed, we were famous.”