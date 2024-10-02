Kim Kardashian raises concerns as Bianca Censori 'won over' her kids

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been finding it hard to co-parent her four children with her ex-husband Kanye West.

For the unversed, the former couple share four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.



Now, an insider told In Touch Weekly that the reality TV star finds it difficult to share parenting duties with the rapper, revealing she feels uncomfortable with his now-wife Bianca Censori's immodest dressing.

The tipster said Kim is not happy with Kanye's new love interest as she usually wears revealing outfits in the presence of her kids.

Moreover, the source shared that the 43-year-old socialite and the Yeezy founder are on different pages about the upbringing of their little ones.

The source said, "Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids."

“When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them,” the insider added.

The report claimed that if the makeup mogul dared to say anything critical about the Australian beauty, then “[Kim's kids] defend her so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public."

“She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him,” the source stated.

According to the insider, the Skims founder hopes to discuss modesty guidelines with Bianca for the sake of their children.