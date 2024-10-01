Buckingham Palace reacts to late Queen Elizabeth's 'cancer claims'

Boris Johnson, a former Prime Minister of the UK, recently made surprising claims about the late Queen Elizabeth's health fears in his upcoming memoir Unleashed.



As per his new book's excerpt, which Daily Mail published, the political figure opened up about his final meeting with the late monarch at Balmoral Castle in September 2022.

Boris revealed, "I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline."

Moreover, he added comments made by the Queen's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, which reads, "'She's gone down quite a bit over the summer.'"

However, People magazine reported that Buckingham Palace has "declined to comment" on the ongoing controversy.



It is pertinent to mention that Borris also claimed in his forthcoming book that the royal family urged him to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from stepping down as the senior working members of the Firm.

According to reports, he said, "...A ridiculous business... when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless."



However, The Telegraph shared that an insider from the Palace denied the allegations, saying no officials asked Boris to intervene during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK exit in 2020.

