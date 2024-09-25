'America's Got Talent' season 19 winner announced

America's Got Talent season 19 revealed the winner of Tuesday's finale

America's Got Talent Season 19 has crowned Richard Goodall as its champion.

On Tuesday, September 24, after an exhilarating competition among the finalists, Goodall, who earned a Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum in the audition, was revealed as the season's victor.

The singing janitor from Terre Haute, Indiana, not only claimed the title but also took home a grand prize of $1 million. In a surprising twist, he also revealed that he recently got married during the finale.

In an interview with People, the AGT season 19 winner described his feelings about the momentous win as beyond "surreal."

"My brain is just mush at this point. Surreal doesn’t even cover what has happened," Goodall, 55, said. "This has been an absolute rollercoaster, and now it has ended with golden dust flying everywhere."

The finale kicked off with ten finalists, including Brent Street, Sky Elements, Learnmore Jonasi, Sebastian & Sonia, Dee Dee Simon, Solange Kardinaly, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Rhythm and Roni, and AIRFOOTWORKS.

Later the night, host Terry Crews revealed the top five acts, with Goodall, Jonasi, Kardinaly, Sky Elements, and Rhythm and Roni making the cut.

Comedian Jonasi finished in fifth place, quick-change artist Kardinaly secured fourth, and drone show specialists Sky Elements took third.

With the final two acts remaining, the anticipation was palpable as the audience awaited the ultimate winner.

The night of the finale concluded with Terry finally announcing Goodall as the winner.