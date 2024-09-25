Kim Kardashian expresses her concerns for co-parenting children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting her children with Kanye West: More inside

Kim Kardashian has recently expressed her concerns for sending her children to Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori for her erratic behaviour.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security.”

The source continued, “There is a very tight schedule – what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have.”

“Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are,” remarked an insider.

Kim shares four children with Kanye, who were married for almost eight years and split in 2022.

The news came after Bianca landed into trouble for the “risky and bold” outfits she used to wear while out and about with Kanye.

Another source spoke to The Sun that Kanye began “countering” Kim’s approach to their children’s exposure in the limelight as she involved them in her reality TV show and social media.

The source told the outlet, “Kanye is playing Kim at her own game – he's against her putting the kids on the family reality show and on TikTok, so he's put them on stage.”

“She's always saying they like being on TV – well, he's hitting back and saying they like being onstage,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “Everyone thinks it's his new way to get publicity and make people pay attention to him – like how he parades Bianca around.”

However, the source also noted, “Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca.

“It's like Kim wants to see with her own eyes what's going on – she's saying she wants a sit-down meeting urgently with both of them to discuss co-parenting and put some new ground rules in place,” added an insider.