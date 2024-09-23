Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff list £1.75M home amid relationship struggles

Ben Cohen reveals financial struggles.

Cash-strapped former Strictly Come Dancing star Ben Cohen and his fiancée Kristina Rihanoff have put their £1.75 million home on the market, MailOnline has learned.

The couple's five-bedroom property in Sywell, Northamptonshire, purchased in 2016, was listed for sale just days after Cohen, 45, openly discussed their financial struggles in court.

Cohen admitted he was "fighting to save his relationship and home" following Kristina's recent driving offences.

The professional dancer was caught driving without insurance, accumulating six points on her licence and facing a potential ban for reaching 12 penalty points after being pulled over in her £30,000 Audi Q3 on April 4.

Cohen was called to court to support Kristina's unsuccessful appeal against the motoring conviction, revealing the couple’s mounting debts and the challenges stemming from failed business ventures.

Ben and Kristina share an eight-year-old daughter named Melina, are now facing potential legal troubles as they grapple with significant financial challenges. T

he couple has failed to submit accounts for their yoga studio, which has reportedly plunged nearly £500,000 into the red.



Their family home, set on 1.73 acres of land and valued at £1.75 million, has been listed for sale on RightMove.

Described as a "superb family home" with spacious living areas and an impressive kitchen, the sale appears to be a strategic move to alleviate some of their financial burdens.

Cohen and Rihanoff, who fell in love while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, launched several businesses together.

However, their money troubles became pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely impacted their fitness and wellbeing studio, Soo Yoga, in Northampton.



