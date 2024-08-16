Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn seen with Jessie Buckley on Hamnet set

Joe Alwyn makes Hamnet debut with Jessie Buckley.

On Friday, Joe Alwyn was hard at work on the set of Hamnet in Hertfordshire, donning a traditional Elizabethan costume as he filmed scenes for the Shakespearean drama.

The 33-year-old actor, who grew up in North London and previously dated Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023, was seen in a suede jacket, trousers, knee-high boots, and sporting a rugged stubble.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was capturing the spotlight in London, taking over her ex's home city with a series of back-to-back sell-out shows at Wembley Stadium.

As Swift dazzled audiences with her performances, Alwyn’s co-star Jessie Buckley, complemented the historical setting in a flowing orange and red dress, her brunette hair cascading down her back.

On set Joe Alwyn and Jessie Buckley shared a tender embrace during outdoor scenes, with Buckley wrapping her arms around Alwyn’s neck.

This affectionate moment follows recent filming of intense scenes between Buckley and co-star Paul, where they shared a passionate kiss alongside their onscreen children.

The highly anticipated drama, set for release in 2025, delves into the profound grief of Shakespeare’s wife as she deals with the loss of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, to the plague.

Adapted from the bestselling historical fiction novel, the film promises a gripping exploration of the emotional, familial, and artistic fallout from this tragedy.

In June, Joe Alwyn broke his silence about his breakup with Taylor Swift, revealing the emotional toll of public scrutiny.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Style, Alwyn described their six-year relationship as "long, loving, and fully committed," and acknowledged the difficulty of navigating their split.

The actor’s decision to address the speculation was reportedly aimed at moving forward with his career and personal life, especially after Swift’s pointed references in her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.