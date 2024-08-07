Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Deadpool future in the MCU

Ryan Reynolds on returning as Deadpool in the MCU: Deets inside

Ryan Reynolds has recently weighed in on his future as Deadpool after Deadpool & Wolverine movie.



In a new interview with Collider, the Free Guy actor said, “I would say that Shawn (Levy) and I have been pretty clear.”

Ryan, who plays Wade Wilson in the latest movie, along with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, made a comeback as Deadpool following a six-year hiatus.

However, the IF actor stated, “This movie was made as a complete experience.”

Ryan pointed out, “It wasn’t meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn’t meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that.”

“But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next,” explained the Spirited actor.

Meanwhile director Shawn disclosed he did not make the new movie due to being “pressured”.

“A lot of people have asked me, ‘Were you pressured to service the next movie or set up something in Avengers?’”

To which, Shawn replied, “Really, to their credit, neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to serve anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support.”

“So, as far as the future, time will tell,” added the director.