Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend makes emotional statement

Prince Harry's ex breaks silence as she suffers heartbreaking loss

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has broken her silence after suffering heartbreaking loss.

The actress and model, who dated the Prince of Wales' younger brother Harry between 2012 and 2014, released an emotional statement after losing her 'darling sister'.

Turning to he official Instagram account, Bona shared a heartfelt tribute to her half-sister Pandora Cooper-Key following her death at age 51 on July 22.

The 35-year-old posted a carousel of images of her sister along with an emotional dedication as she penned: "I'll look for you in the markets where we walked arm-in-arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I’ll talk and ask them where you are. I’ll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats and in the eyes of your two boys."

She continued: "I'll hear you say things like, 'I'm happy as a tick,' and 'I think you’re mad as a goose.' I’ll search for your humor, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by. I’ll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied. When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I'm sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colors of life and moments of mischief. I’ll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing. I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before. I’ll look for you in my dreams where you’ll say, 'Hi Smally,' and tell me where you’ve been."



"Then one day, I’ll remember you said in one of your final days, 'I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I ain’t going nowhere…' And I’ll realize, I never had to look for you at all. You were right here beside me all along, because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours," she continued. The post ended with "Pandora Cooper-Key ~ 1973-2024" with a blue butterfly emoji.



Bonas reportedly remained in romance with Harry for two years after being introduced to the Duke by Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.