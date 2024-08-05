Harry and Meghan face pressure to spill more secrets

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare rocked the royal world, but the drama is far from over.



With publishers eagerly clamoring for more royal revelations, the Duke of Sussex is under increasing pressure to spill additional details about his family.

Released in January 2023, Spare made headlines with its bombshell allegations, including Harry's harsh critique of his stepmother, Queen Camilla, calling her “wicked,” and claims that Kate Middleton's comments left Meghan Markle in tears on her wedding day.

Despite the book’s success, a paperback edition has yet to hit the shelves.

Now, with anticipation building, Harry's publishers are pushing for an exclusive extra chapter to revive interest.

Both are feeling the heat as they consider what further secrets might be unveiled, with expectations high for even more sensational insights into the royal family.

According to insiders, the pressure on Harry to deliver fresh revelations is immense, and the stakes are high.

"It’s a tough spot for Harry," a source reveals. "The publisher is pushing hard for salacious content, but if he wants any chance of reconciliation with his family, he’d be foolish to give in."

The fallout from Harry’s memoir Spare has been profound, with the royal family reportedly reeling from the book’s accusations, which include harsh criticisms of Queen Camilla and emotional claims about Kate Middleton.

The memoir, which earned £16 million, has been described as one of the biggest betrayals in modern royal history. Further revelations could permanently damage Harry's chances of mending ties with the royals.

Despite the backlash, Harry remains defiant about his book. "He insists that telling his truth was necessary, despite the consequences," the source adds.