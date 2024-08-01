Meghan Markle, Prince Harry further damage King Charles with new decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced that they will undertake an unofficial royal tour to Colombia, as stated in a recent announcement.

Vice President of Colombia, Francia Marquez, extended a personal invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the visit.



In a fresh statement, Marquez said: "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.



"In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.

"Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November.

"The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.

"The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

"During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.



"We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation."

A date for the Sussexes' upcoming trip to Colombia has not yet been announced. However, the prospect of another unofficial royal tour could further strain relations with King Charles, who reportedly was already displeased with them following their trip to Nigeria.

The couple had a successful visit to Nigeria in May. The invitation to Nigeria came from Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff and Nigeria's highest-ranking military official. Their visit was widely regarded as resembling an official royal tour in all aspects except its official designation.

Their trip sparked criticism, with some labeling it as an unofficial royal tour.

Royal expert Tom Quinn suggested the Prince of Wales isn't happy with the couple. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he claimed: "William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.

"What’s really upset the applecart is the fact that that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour."

The royal author said there had been fears among the Royal Family that Meghan and Harry "would try to pull a fast one" and believes the Nigeria trip "has confirmed their worst fears."

"William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, 'How are we going to control this nightmare situation?'" Looking back at Meghan and Harry's trip, Tom said it's "easy to see why the senior royals are worried".

Tom explained: "Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit.

During their Nigeria tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received over 20 gifts, now unrestricted by royal protocol, reported GB news. Returning from Nigeria, the couple flew back to the US on an 18-hour flight to Los Angeles earlier this week.



