Taylor Russell seen out and about for first time since split from Harry Styles

Taylor Russell Spotted in Hampstead for the first time since split.

Taylor Russell was spotted for the first time on Monday since her breakup with Harry Styles three months ago.

The 30-year-old Canadian actress was seen taking a casual stroll through Hampstead, north London, before enjoying a relaxing moment in the heatwave with a woman believed to be her mother.



For her outing, she opted for a stylish beige trench coat over a white vest, paired with dark trousers and a red cap.

Russell and Styles also ended their relationship in May after a year together, following what was described as a 'make or break' holiday.

The couple, who had not been seen together since their split, were last publicly observed riding bikes during a trip to Tokyo, Japan, in April.

Following their breakup, Taylor Russell attended the Met Gala in New York later in May, while Harry Styles remained in London.

Sources have revealed that the couple's decision to part ways came after a period of tension, which followed their trip to Japan.

A source told The Sun, "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart.

Harry has been in America, and Taylor has been in London. They made a lovely couple, and it was clear Taylor made Harry happy, but things became strained recently."

The split reportedly occurred despite Harry Styles' previous plans to start a family with Russell, indicating that their relationship had faced significant challenges before their separation.

In March, a source shared with MailOnline that Styles is looking forward to a new phase in his life as he enters his 30s.

The source commented, "Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain – his 30s will be nothing like his 20s.

He has experienced all the fame anyone could ever want and is now ready for the next chapter."

The source added, "He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her, and this is the next phase of his life."