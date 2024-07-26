Meghan Markle receives stern warning after Harry’s ‘unwise’ move

Prince Harry receives stern warning after ‘unwise’ security claims

Prince Harry has been ridiculed for his complaints over security concerns in the UK in his explosive interview.



The Duke of Sussex, who recently appeared in Tabloids On Trial, an ITV documentary based on phone hacking, opened up about his serious concerns related to security threats in the UK.

The former working royal believes that he will put his and his family’s life in 'danger' if they return to the UK in the near future.

Harry said, "It's still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. And these are things that are a genuine concern for me."

"It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country," King Charles' son stated.

Now, speaking of Harry's security claims, senior royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News that he made himself a "target for life" after "airing his dirty linen" in a bombshell documentary.

The royal expert shared, "Saying that he feared for the safety of his wife if she came to this country... they live in California. I'm not sure what the murder rate is there, but that's a more dangerous place than Britain is, any time of the day."

Michael claimed that Harry's "unwise" step might prove to be threatening to Meghan and his children.