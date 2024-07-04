Kate Middleton sends shockwaves across palace with major shake up

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made major decision to shake up staff in major royal overhaul as Catherine is preparing to return to public life as her health is improving.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recruited a new director for their foundation weeks after the Princess announced she would slowly be returning to work.

Sir David John Lewis, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2021, have been appointed as a trustee at the Royal Foundation by the future King and his wife in a first major change before Kate's return to the duty, according to GB News.

The decision by the couple to recruit the new trustee to their board seems to be a major step forward for the couple, who had earlier this year called off their hunt for a new CEO for the Royal Household.



Speaking to Richard Eden, a Palace spokesperson explained: "With everything going on, the Royal Household’s focus is on the Princess’s recovery, so no appointment has been made."



Once the boss of Tesco, Sir David, will be working with the couple on their charitable initiatives, which include campaigns in homelessness, addiction and Kate Middleton's Early Years development work.

The newly-created position would have involved overseeing dozens of staff and was considered revolutionary as the holder would not be subordinate to Private Secretaries.

The major decision comes amid speculations about Princess Kate's appearance at Wimbledon as the Palace has not confirmed whether she would grace the tennis tournament.