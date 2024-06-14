Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lives under 'threat'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may get the public's sympathy after it emerged that the couple is under threat by 'far-right extremists'.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to The Mirror and revealed that the Duke of Sussex's pursuit for top notch security for his family, for which he has been denied by the UK government, may garner a soft spot in the public's hearts after the threat emerged.

"His attempt to pay personally for extra police protection, has the obvious disadvantage that it would create a two-tier system and, as expected, failed in court."

The expert noted that the Duke of Sussex's experience of losing his mother Princess Diana would likely be the turning point for changing public perception despite the likelihood of his appeal for security being rejected.

"However, he is haunted by what happened to his mother and there is a threat by far-right extremists to him and his family. The granting of full taxpayer-funded protection for those who are not full-time working royals is likely to be difficult to obtain, but in his particular case, there will be some sympathy for what he sees as his predicament."

"It may well be that it is ruled that he and his family could be included in the 'Other VIP Category', but the legal costs of his appeal will be substantial. Threat by far-right extremists and terrorists too."