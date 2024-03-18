Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warning

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are sitting in headlines about their reported plans to return to the UK amid royal health crisis, has been issued new warnings.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plan to return to Britain "won't be hugely popular" with many people in the UK, according to a royal commentator.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "don't need to be lured back" into the royal fold, a royal commentator has argued.



This comes amid reports that King Charles was trying to get his sister and Harry's aunt Princess Anne to persuade the Sussexes to make a return to the UK.

Columnist Sarah Vine previously argued that Anne could be "the answer to all the Royal Family's problems".

However, royal commentator Gareth Russell told GB News that the Sussexes "don't need" a member from the Royal Family checking on them - adding that an intervention would not go down too well with the British public either.



He said: "It would give the impression that they're trying to lure him back. I don't think this would be hugely popular with many people in Britain."