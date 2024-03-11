Rich Paul hangs out without ‘wife’ Adele in Hollywood ahead of 2024 Oscars

Adele’s ‘husband’ Rich Paul was seen hanging out in Los Angeles during the weekend sans the singer, who postponed her Las Vegas residency per doctor’s orders.

In a report by Page Six, the sports agent was seen out and about hanging out at a private party at a celebrity favourite hot spot the Bird Streets Club Saturday night, ahead of Sunday’s annual awards show.

Paul was spotted with his three pals and also seen greeting with Bruno Mars. The outing came not only amid the busiest time in Hollywood, but it also came as Adele has been talking a break to rest her vocals.

The Grammy-winning musician announced last month that she will be postponing her Las Vegas residency through March to recover from an illness and rest her voice.

“I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice,” the singer told her fans via an Instagram post.

“And so on doctors’ orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date.”

During her residency show in September 2023, the singer referred to herself as Paul’s “wife” and other multiple occasions, hinting that the singer may have secretly tied the knot with her beau.