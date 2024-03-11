'Oppenheimer' star Robert Downey Jr. shares 'little secret' after first Oscar win

Robert Downey Jr. thanked everyone during his first-ever Oscar win speech

Robert Downey Jr. revealed one of his many secrets as he took the mic following his first-ever Oscar win at the 96th Academy Award.



During his humorous-emotional acceptance speech after clinching the gong for Best Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer, the star expressed his gratitude to Christopher Nolan – director, producer, and writer of the film.

"Here’s my little secret," he began, adding, "I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it."

The Ironman star thanked Emma Thomas, the other producer of the thriller mystery film, and co-stars including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

"Emma made sure that she surrounds me with one of the great casts and crews of all time, Emily, Cilian, Matt Damon, it was fantastic, and I stand here before you a better man because of it," Downey Jr., 58, noted.

The actor also mentioned his stylist Ericka, publicist and entertainment lawyer Tom Hanson, recognising everyone for their services and efforts.

Additionally, the father-of-three commenced and concluded his significant speech with his family.

Before sharing his little secret, he thanked his wife, Susan Downey, saying, "She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you."

Later, he wrapped up his speech by giving a shoutout to his three kids Avri, Exton, and Indio.