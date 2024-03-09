Meghan Markle sends out 'message of resilience' to her critiques

Meghan Markle appeared strong when she talked about her struggles during her keynote speech on the occasion of Women's Day.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex was one of the keynote panellists at the SXSW panel discussion titled, Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.

The former working royal opened up about cyberbullying and how it impacted her when she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“The bulk of the bullying and the abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant — with Archie and with Lili — and with a newborn with each of them,” the former Suits actress revealed at a SXSW panel on Friday.

Speaking of her gestures at the event, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that the mother-of-two "sent out a message of resilience and fight-back."

Moreover, during her conversation, Meghan also lauded her husband Prince Harry, who was present in the audience, for being a supportive partner.

She said, "My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family."

Meghan added, "In don't take that for granted. That is a real blessing. A lot of people don't have that same level of support."