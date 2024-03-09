Meghan Markle showers praise on 'supportive' partner Prince Harry

Meghan Markle showered praise on her supportive partner, Prince Harry, at the SXSW Conference on International Women's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex called herself fortunate because she found an 'incredible' life partner in Harry during her keynote speech in Texas.

The former Suits actress said, "My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family."

She added, "In don't take that for granted. That is a real blessing. A lot of people don't have that same level of support."



During her conversation, Meghan also opened up about the online criticism faced by women on a daily basis.

She said, "If you're reading something terrible, terrible about a woman, why are you sharing it with your friends?

"Why are you choosing to put that out in the world? What if it was your friend, your mum, your daughter?," the mother-of-two continued.

For the unversed, Meghan was one of the keynote panellists at the South by Southwest's panel discussion titled, Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.

Notably, Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, Errin Haines and Nancy Wang Yuen also joined the former working royal during the meaningful panel talk.