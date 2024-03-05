VIDEO: Colin Munro's heartwarming gesture makes ball boy's day in PSL match

The video shows New Zealand batter Colin Munro celebrating and teaching ball boy how to catch a ball during PSL 9 match on Monday, March 4, 2024. — Facebook/@Muhammad Jamal

New Zealand batter Colin Munro won hearts after he made a ball boy's day during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match by teaching him how to catch a ball and then celebrating with him.



Munro is playing for Islamabad United in PSL season 9 and his team was up against Peshawar Zalmi in the 20th match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

During the match when United was fielding, a ball boy dropped a catch beyond the boundary and Munro gave him a side hug and offered him some coaching advice.

Later in the match, the boy received another opportunity and successfully caught the ball. Munro promptly celebrated with the young boy by picking him up.

The video of this event has since gone viral, with the cricketing community describing it as one of the kindest moments to occur on the cricket field.

Social media users and cricket lovers shared the video and it has been watched by millions of people.

"Can’t stop watching this man," wrote a netizen on Facebook.

"Moment yaar, what a player and look at him celebration with boy who grasped the catch after losing first one and both are being happy for each other because one taught and other one learnt, moment," another wrote.

"Just can't stop watching this masterpiece again and again. Munro you just won many hearts today. That is some pure humbleness," said another user.