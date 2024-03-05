Philadelphia Eagles star centre Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL

Philadelphia Eagles star centre Jason Kelce during a press conference announced retirement from NFL. — X/@PHLEaglesNation/File

Philadelphia Eagles star centre Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) in a press conference on Monday, People reported.

While holding in tears, Kelce said, "I announce I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and today, I must admit, I am officially overrated, vastly overrated."

Kelce joined the Eagles in 2011 and since then has played 13 seasons with the league, seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro selections, and one Super Bowl title.

In an emotional press conference held at the Philadelphia Eagles Training Centre, he reminisced about his love for the game, sharing memories with his brother Travis of how it all began.

He said, "It took a lot of hard work and determination to get here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it: I wish I still was."

During the conference, Kelce thanked his coaches, teammates, fans, and family, including his brother Travis.

Following the Eagle's 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, it was reported that Kelce had told his teammates he was retiring.

However, no official announcement was made, prompting speculation about whether he would be returning for another season.

Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said it is "difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant" to the organisation, the city, and the fans.