Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez express pride as son Ronaldo Jr wins trophy with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr holds winning trophy for Al Nassr. — Instagram/@georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez proudly congratulated their son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr on his recent football win.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has shown that he's a chip off the old block by guiding his team to the league title, according to TalkSport.

The youngster currently plays for Al Nassr Under-13s and has played a key role in helping them to the Saudi U13 Premier League title.

Ronaldo Jr led the club to victory, demonstrating that he is just as important as his father, the world champion.

Being raised by one of the greatest football players of all time, his father, has given the 13-year-old an unparalleled football experience.

However, Ronaldo Jr has studied under the world's finest, having attended the youth academies of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United before joining the Al Nassr setup in October 2023 as a result of his father's successful relocation to Saudi Arabia.

Critics may argue that he is just taking advantage of his father's reputation to get opportunities, but this accomplishment shows he is a valuable individual.

Ronaldo Sr congratulated to his son and his teammates, saying: "Congrats team."



Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's girlfriend, also posted a picture to her Instagram story with the caption, "Mini The Best," and five hearts and a crown emoji.

Georgina Rodriguez called Cristiano Ronaldo Jr "Mini The Best" on Instagram. — Instagram/@georginagio

Ronaldo Jr's accomplishments might put pressure on his father to win a league championship of his own, particularly in light of Rodriguez's apparent retirement.

With Al Nassr nine points behind Al Hilal in the league standings, the 39-year-old might place second once more after missing out on the Saudi Pro League championship in his debut campaign.

It will take something very extraordinary for Ronaldo to add a Saudi league championship to his glistening trophy collection with just 12 games left.