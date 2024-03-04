Haris Rauf's central contract restoration 'likely' in coming days

Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf celebrates his wicket at a match in Asia Cup in this file photo. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly mulling to restore pacer Haris Rauf's central contract and a development on it is likely in a few days, sources said on Monday.

The national cricket governing body had last month terminated the pacer's contract, which made him a part of the national squads in all formats, for his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test team for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

However, Rauf — a key member of Pakistan's bowling attack — reportedly appealed the contract termination with the PCB a few days ago and stated in detail his reasons for excusing himself from the Australia tour.

The sources said that the PCB is legally reviewing the appeal.

Terminating Rauf's contract till June 30, the PCB also barred him from playing in any foreign league till the said date.

"Haris’s central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023, and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024," a PCB statement read.

The decision was taken after a committee formed by the PCB conducted a thorough hearing process and probe into the matter.

During this process, the views of all the stakeholders involved in the matter were taken into consideration.