LeBron James attains 40,000 points milestone — but how?

LeBron James gestures during a match. — AFP/File

LeBron James is in the history books as he has reached 40,000 career points forming a new milestone in his life.

Earlier in the week, the superstar Lakers gave NBA fans yet another reminder of their devotion to him as he defeated the Clippers 116–112 all by himself in the fourth quarter, according to Fox Sports.

In the process, James and the Lakers erased a 21-point deficit, giving the 39-year-old his largest victory in a fourth-quarter comeback during his 21-year career.

After entering the game needing just nine points to become the first player to achieve the accomplishment, James hit the figure in a 124-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.



James was mainly unselfish in the beginning, airballing his first field goal try and setting up his Lakers teammates for success with two assists before scoring his first basket of the game to put Los Angeles ahead of Denver 18–12 halfway through the first quarter.

It was only a matter of time as the 39-year-old missed his subsequent 3-point shot but was still only two points away from reaching the 40,000-point milestone.



James really reached the milestone in less than 30 seconds by executing a deft spin move and making a strong layup.

Even though James concluded the game with a team-high 26 points, Denver prevailed 35–25 against Los Angeles in the fourth quarter.