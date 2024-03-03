Erin Holland looks drop-dead gorgeous in cool summer outfit

Australian sports presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/erinvholland

Australian sports presenter Erin Holland slayed in a cool summer outfit despite the chilly weather in Karachi, which is currently hosting the ongoing leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.



As Multan Sultans took on Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the event, the singer-turned-model had some beautiful pictures clicked during the golden hour of the evening.

Erin, is best known for her style and ability to carry all kinds of outfits, especially in Pakistan, stole the show with her sunkissed photos which offered a sight for sore eyes.

The celebrity wore a local brand's three-piece lawn suit with a chiffon dupatta. However, it was Erin's blonde locks and the refreshing blue colour of the printed kameez that looked regal in the snaps.

The celebrity went for a blow-dry to style her hair and dusky shades in for make-up that complimented her golden tresses and sun-tanned complexion.



The post garnered nearly 25 thousand likes and hundreds of comments praising the TV personality.

Erin regularly visits Pakistan for her participation in the PSL every year, since the first time she became a part of the event.

Her posts on the picture-and-video-sharing site show that the star enjoys her time in Pakistan quite a bit as she has been sharing her experiences on the social platform.