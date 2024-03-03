Table-toppers Multan Sulan inflict 20-run defeat on Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans players react upon taking a wicket of Karachi Kings. — Geo News

Multan Sultans inflicted a 20-run defeat on Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at the National Cricket Arena on Sunday.

The Sultans bowling attack restricted the home side to 169/7 who tried to clinch victory in their chase of 189-run target.

Earlier, Usman Khan's sensational 109* helped the Mohammad Rizwan-led side, who are currently the table toppers, to set a reasonable target.

Captain Rizwan's choice to bat first reaped rewards for the Sultans as they accumulated a substantial total on the scoreboard, courtesy of an extended partnership during the second wicket.

The Sultans faced a challenging start to their innings, losing Reeza Hendricks (13) when the scoreboard read just 16 runs in the second over.

Following this early setback, Usman joined his captain Rizwan in the middle, and the duo initiated a remarkable counterattack.

The partnership lasted for over 15 overs, contributing 148 runs to the Sultans' overall score.

Usman played a central role as the primary aggressor in the impressive partnership, while Rizwan provided stability before eventually departing in the 18th over after achieving a careful half-century.

He scored 58 runs off 44 deliveries, including five boundaries.

The Sultans encountered another setback in their batting expedition when Iftikhar Ahmed (4) fell to the first delivery of the penultimate over, bowled by Hasan Ali.

Nevertheless, Usman Khan stood firm and reached his second PSL century in the final over with a six over deep square leg off Mir Hamza.

Usman remained unbeaten, scoring 106 runs off 59 deliveries, adorned with 15 boundaries, including five sixes.

Blessing Muzarabani led the bowling attack for the Kings, with Hasan securing one wicket.

For those unfamiliar, Multan Sultans currently top the PSL 9 standings with 10 points in six matches, while Karachi Kings are in fifth place with four points in five matches.