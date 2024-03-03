This representational image shows flame on the stove. — Unsplash

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that the gas supply in Karachi will face interruption and low-pressure for the next 24 hours due to a sudden shortage of gas from Naimat-Basal field.



“[The] SSGC is faced with a sudden shortage of 50 mmcfd gas from the upstream Naimat- Bassal Gas Field,” the gas utility wrote on its official X handle.

As a result of this curtailment, the SSGC said residents of Karachi will be faced with short supply or low-pressure issues for the next 24 hours.

“Inconvenience is regretted.”



Earlier this week, the SSGC had said it will shut down gas supplies to all industries and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh for 48 hours starting from Saturday morning, citing low pressure and shortages in its system.

The gas utility had said that the decision was made in accordance with the gas sales agreement for industrial customers approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, which allows the SSGC to manage gas load according to the sectoral priority order.

The gas closure began on Saturday (March 2) at 8am and would end on Monday (March 4) at 8am, affecting all industries, including their power generation units, and all CNG stations in Sindh, including those operating on re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

The SSGC had also warned that it would take strict action against any industry found violating the gas holiday period and disconnect their gas supplies for at least seven days.