Here is how Sania Mirza's weekend goes on

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza had an exciting weekend with a lot of fun and outings as she gave her fans a peek into her holiday through an Instagram post.



The sports star, who is widely adored by her fans and followers, kept up her social sharing ritual and posted pictures and videos from her days out over the weekend.

Sania is truly a fun-loving person as she makes most of her time and this weekend, she did something special.

The 37-year-old turned out to be a fan of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, as evident in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the sports star posted a video from Atif's concert, most probably in Dubai, which showed the artist across borders performing on the stage.

The singing star possesses a huge fanbase both in Pakistan and India, besides his admirers across the globe. Besides his solo albums, Atif has sung countless hit singles and duets for Indian movies as well.

In Sania's story, the songster sang his famous number Woh Lamhey from Bollywood movie Zeher.



The athlete's admiration for the celeb was obvious as she used a "shooting star" emoji in the story.

Moreover, the tennis ace also shared a post containing three pictures from a trip. The pictures seemed to have been taken at a shopping mall.

Sania sported a casual look with a navy-blue long dress, a denim jacket and black sunglasses. She completed her look with brown shoes and a matching purse.



"Weekending," she wrote in the caption.