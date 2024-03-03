When will Ronaldo retire? Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spills beans in viral video

Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, has sparked rumours about the footballer's impending retirement during the Paris Fashion Week, One Football reported.



In the video, Rodriguez can be heard suggesting that Ronaldo may bid farewell to football in one or two years, stating, "Cristiano one more year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don’t know."

At 39 years old, Ronaldo is already in the later stages of his illustrious career, and by 2026, he will turn 41. This has fueled speculation that the Al-Nassr forward might consider concluding his remarkable journey in football.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers alongside Lionel Messi, Ronaldo boasts an impressive array of achievements in both club and international football.

Having won nearly every trophy available in his career, including a European Championship with Portugal, the question now arises whether Ronaldo will extend his tenure until the 2026 World Cup.

Despite being in superb form, scoring 10 goals in nine appearances for Portugal in 2023 and netting 34 goals in 35 appearances for Al-Nassr this season, the potential retirement of the football legend is likely to disappoint fans who anticipated his continued presence on the field.

As Ronaldo gears up for Euro 2024, the football world watches with bated breath to see if the iconic player will decide to conclude his remarkable career in the coming years.