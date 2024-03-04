Ambani in-laws: who's the richest, Piramals, Mehtas, Merchants?

The Ambani family, (from left to right) Mukesh, Radhika, Anant, Nita, Isha, Anand, Shloka, and Akash. — Business Insider/File

The Ambani family is currently immersed in the pre-wedding festivities as Anant Ambani, the youngest child of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to wed Radhika Merchant, Financial Express reported.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India and 11th richest in the world, has a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes.

All the in-laws connected to the Ambani family are from influential families with significant net worths.

The question arises here who is the wealthiest among the Piramals, Mehtas, and Merchants?

The Piramals:

Isha Ambani family (from left to right)Swati Piramal, Ajay, ISha, Mukesh Ambani, Nita, and Anant. — Business Standard/File

The Ambani in-laws with the highest net worth are the Piramals, who are headed by billionaire businessman Ajay Piramal.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is married to Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Dr Swati Piramal.

The chairman of the Piramal Group, Ajay, is in charge of a multinational corporation with interests in real estate, financial services, and pharmaceuticals.

Ajay has an astounding net worth of 34,898 crore Indian rupees, according to Forbes.

The Mehtas:

From Left to right) Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani, Russel Mehta, Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani And Mona Mehta. — Bollywood Shaadis/File

Following closely are the Mehtas. The daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta, Shloka Mehta, is married to Akash Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Russell serves as the Managing Director of Rosy Blue India, a prominent player in diamonds with interests in media, real estate, financial services, and retail.

According to reports, Russell has a net worth of INR 1,844 crore.

The Merchants:

(From left to right) Anant Ambani, Viren Merchant and Radhika Merchant. — Medium/File

And lastly, the merchants.

Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, is scheduled to wed Anant Ambani. Viren is the founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare, a global contract manufacturer in the pharma industry.

The projected net worth of Viren is roughly about INR 755 crore, while the total estimated worth of Encore Healthcare is INR 2000 crore.