'I'd iron him out for free': Carl Froch fires back at Jake Paul

The image shows boxers Jake Paul (left) and Carl Froch. — AFP/The Sun/File

Former British boxer Carl Froch was once again called out by Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul earlier this week, and now "The Cobra" has replied, stating that he would happily "iron him out for free," Dazn reported.

Carl Froch has declared that he has no problem going up against Jake Paul and that he would even do it for free with the well-known YouTuber.

Froch and Paul have been hurling insults at each other for a long time now, but it does not seem like the pair will be getting into a fight anytime soon.

During a recent interview with the media, Paul discussed Froch and asserted that the former super-middleweight champion was just looking for a payday.

Despite having a successful profession, Froch maintains that money is not his motivation and that he wouldn't need a purse to be close to Paul.

"He also mentioned that I need a payday. He obviously doesn't know who I am, what kind of lifestyle I've got, or how I live, but I'm not looking for a payday," said Froch when speaking to Fruity Slots.

"In fact, I'd happily run my fist down the back of his throat for free; I'd iron him out for free, but he won't fight me."