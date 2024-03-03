Messi, Suaerz rekindle old spark as Inter Miami beat Orlando with 5-0 victory

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi again united in Inter Miami as the team secure their second win of the MLS season. — x/omifyyy

Inter Miami secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Orlando City at Chase Stadium, marking their second win in the first three matches of the new MLS season, leaving fans in awe of their team's commanding performance.

The 37-year-old Luis Suarez, in only his third MLS match, showcased his scoring skill with two goals and two assists. The Uruguayan forward wasted no time, finding the net within four minutes of the match, courtesy of Julian Gressel's assist.

Suarez's immediate impact continued as he doubled the lead in the 11th minute, capitalising on Gressel's precise delivery.

The onslaught continued in the 29th minute as Robert Taylor capitalized on Suárez's expertly delivered cross from the right wing. Taylor's well-timed tap-in added a third goal to Inter Miami's tally, leaving Orlando City trailing hopelessly.



Suárez's relentless pursuit of goals faced a minor setback when his 44th-minute effort was disallowed for offside. However, this setback did little to dampen the spirits of the Inter Miami faithful.



Age took a backseat as the experienced duo of Suarez and Messi orchestrated a masterclass in the second half. Messi, the Argentinian magician, added to the spectacle with consecutive goals, displaying the telepathic connection that made them formidable during their six years at Barcelona.

Suarez's assessment of their partnership was clear as he said about Messi, "He knows everything about me, and I think we will continue to do so."

The reunion of former Barcelona stars in Inter Miami, including Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, seems to be creating a winning formula.

Inter Miami's coach, Gerardo "Tata" Martino, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting Suarez's fantastic contributions in both goals and assists. The victory not only showcased offensive brilliance but also emphasized the importance of preserving a shutout.

As the month-long flurry of matches begins for Inter Miami, including the CONCACAF Nations Cup and international friendlies for Messi with Argentina, the team's fans can't help but be optimistic about the promising season ahead.