PSL 9: United-Gladiators match called off due to rain in Rawalpindi

Covers in place at Pindi Cricket Stadium. - PCB

A much-anticipated match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was called off due to heavy showers in Rawalpindi on Saturday.



The match was slated to start at 7pm with the toss taking place half an hour before but the covers were still in the middle of Pindi Cricket Stadium with potholes all over the outfield.



The teams of Islamabad and Quetta didn't arrive at the stadium and stayed at the hotel.



The first match was also washed out between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi as well.

There was a heavy downpour in Rawalpindi and Islamabad yesterday as well.

Meanwhile, one of the Met Office officials when approached said: “Chances of rain with thunderstorms are likely for Saturday. Rain could pour in at any time during the next two days. Saturday could be the worst hit day.”

Pindi Stadium always provides a packed house when it comes to international matches or PSL engagements. Crowd presence here always makes the occasion festive and worth remembering at the venue. Around ten thousand temporary chairs have been installed at the Stadium for the nine matches that the Stadium will host during the next ten days.

Two of the highest totals — Multan Sultans scoring 262 against Quetta Gladiators and Quetta scoring 253 against Multan in the same match — in PSL history were scored at Pindi.

However, the PCB has decided to remove the "flat pitches" tag associated with the stadium this year as the cricketing body has instructed the curators to make pitches that would support bowlers as much as batters.