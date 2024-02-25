Erin Holland shares pictures from her visit to a 'special place' in Multan

Australian model and television personality Erin Holland, who is currently in Pakistan for the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ninth edition, is having quite a time in the country.
The sports presenter has been regularly visiting the country for her participation in the PSL every year since the first time she became a part of the event, and it seems like she loves to visit historical sites and the Pakistani architecture.
Erin is currently in Multan, also known as the 'City of Saints', to present the PSL 9 matches taking place in the town.
On Sunday, the celebrity "went somewhere really special" in Multan, she told in an Instagram post.
The post contained a picture Erin in which she pulled off a proper Pakistani look, wearing a plum-coloured kameez and straight trousers and covering her head with a floral-printed dupatta.
Though the site seen in the backdrop of the picture was blurred, one could tell it was the famous tomb of the Sufi saint, Sheikh Rukn-ud-Din Abul Fateh commonly known by the title Shah Rukn-e-Alam.
The shrine is highly valued and respected by Pakistanis and whoever visits Multan, this is somewhere they definitely go.
Though Erin did not share much details about her visit in the post, her stories that followed it said everything.
She posted a video of travelling in the streets of Multan and a selfie, with the caption: "Ready to see the shrine Shah Rukn-e-Alam", on Instagram stories.
The stories that followed included aesthetic pictures of Erin at the shrine, with beautiful wall art in the background catching the eyes.
One of the pictures showed the entire shrine in Erin's background while another showed its interior.
The celebrity is a well-known figure across the globe but is widely adored by Pakistanis as well for the way she carries and styles the local attire during her time in PSL.
