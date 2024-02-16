Meryl Streep making comeback in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4?

Meryl Streep returning to Only Murders in the Building season 4

Meryl Streep is indeed returning to the Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.



Streep is set to return to her recurring role as Loretta Durkin, a character she first portrayed in Season 3 of the Hulu series.

Loretta featured in Oliver's (Martin Short) recent Broadway production, and the two characters developed a romantic connection.



Only Murders in the Building, which was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, centres on three neighbours in a New York City apartment complex called the Arconia: Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez).

The three get together to record a true crime podcast about the murders of their neighbours, for which they are constantly being falsely accused.

Although the exact plot of Season 4 is yet unknown, it is known that the core trio will travel to Los Angeles before returning to New York at the start of the season.

Streep is the most recent cast addition for Season 4 to be confirmed; Molly Shannon, a "high-powered Los Angeles businesswoman," also recently joined the show.