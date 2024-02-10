Watch Mark Wahlberg flex ripped bod in thirst trap video

Mark Wahlberg shows off body and strength in workout clip

Mark Wahlberg seems to be a ripped, morning gym freak.



The Fighter star revealed his lshatest thirst trap on Instagram on Thursday, posting a video of himself working out with some friends at 4 a.m.

In the video, he flexes his muscles while lifting up his salmon-pink Municipal T-shirt, which he wore with blue thigh-length shorts and white trainers.

"Another day at the gym," the actor says before beginning his leg workout routine.

Wahlberg, 52, filmed himself performing leg presses, barbell lunges, and jump squats.

The video then switches to one of his buddies getting breathless, and the father of four says, "We haven't even started yet, that was the warm-up."

He then proceeds with other weighted workouts, occasionally mocking his buddies who "haven't worked out in a long time."

In true Wahlberg style, he ends the tough practice with a cold plunge.

“My buddies thought the 4 am club was too easy,” he humorously captioned the video.

Wahlberg frequently makes his admirers drool as he flaunts his ripped figure on Instagram while working out.

He's known for his hard gym routines as he maintains a healthy lifestyle "the good old-fashioned way" by moving his body and eating properly, as per Page Six.