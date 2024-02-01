Diane Warren shares her reaction to unique Oscar nomination

Diane Warren reflects on Oscar nomination

Diane Warren has recently shared her reaction to 15th Oscar nomination.



“It's the coolest thing, no matter what happens, just that my song was nominated when there's so many songs every year,” said the songwriter in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

While attending the Billboard Power 100 ceremony at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday, Warren spoke up about her song, Becky G's The Fire Inside for the movie Flamin' Hot which is nominated for Best Original Song category.

“I won already,” remarked the 67-year-old.

Warren stated, “Whatever happens, happens. It's just a beautiful thing to get the respect of those I respect.”

Reflecting on writing her song, Warren explained, “This is a reggaeton, you know, we're bringing some reggaeton to the Oscars. And it's different.”

“For me, I knew the song that I wanted to write for this movie had to have that ... it's unexpected,” she added.

Interestingly, The Fire Inside is reportedly nominated for Best Original Song along with Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For and Ryan Gosling's I’m Just Ken from the Barbie movie, Jon Batiste’s It Never Went Away from American Symphony and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People).

Meanwhile, Warren also opened up about the importance of songwriting, adding, “It all starts with the song.”

“Without the song, you have nothing,” she concluded.