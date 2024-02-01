Tom Hollander still mourning Treat Williams death: 'Haven't mourned him'

Tom Hollander is still not past the fact that Treat Williams is no more. On Wednesday night, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans saw Williams in his last significant role.

The actor worked on the set of the new FX series, which chronicles Truman Capote's breakup with Manhattan's socialites, whom he referred to as his "swans," following the publication of his scandalous La Côte Basque, 1965 tale, for a portion of the final days before his tragic motorcycle accident in June.

Williams, who passed away at the age of 71, played the strong spouse of Capote's erstwhile confidante Babe Paley (Naomi Watts), who was also a co-founder of CBS.

“It's very, very tragic and it's quite difficult for us to talk about because he was right there just now,” Tom Hollander, who depicts the character of Capote in Feud, tells People magazine of Williams' death. “We haven't really mourned him. We were just getting to know him. He was a very, very sweet spirit. He was the most positive up, glass-half-full enthusiast.”

The British actor, 56, said Williams was "so generous and talkative" and that he "was so happy to be there" while shooting on Feud.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans will be premiering on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.