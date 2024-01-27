Natalie Portman finds it tough to get past the betrayal from Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman no longer wants to stay in marriage with Benjamin Millepied: Source

Natalie Portman is finally done with Benjamin Millepied.



A source spilled to Life & Style, “Natalie is officially pulling the plug on her marriage.”

The Black Swan actress, who married Benjamin in 2011, was devastated after finding out her husband’s affair with a young activist last year.

“She really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal,” claimed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Natalie finally decided that she couldn’t be married to Benjamin anymore.”

Natalie, who shares two children with Benjamin, realised that she could not trust her spouse anymore.

“They went to counselling, and at one point, Natalie thought she could make it work for the children's sake,” continued an insider.

However, the source noted, “Natalie desperately wanted to keep her family together, but at the end of the day, the trust that she and Benjamin had shared was irrevocably broken.”

After news of Benjamin’s affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” revealed another insider.

The source pointed out, “Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

But the affair was too much for the May December actress.

“It's starting to look like she can't get past the betrayal,” shared an insider.

The source added, “She hasn't come out and said she's leaving him. But a lot of people suspect that's where this is heading. It's not looking great.”