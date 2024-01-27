King Charles plans to 'abdicate' amid concerning health issues? 

King Charles has been advised to hand over his royal duties to Prince William amid the Monarch's concerning health issues.
In conversation with GB News, royal Commentator Peter Lloyd said that he believes that King Charles "should abdicate" and the Prince of Wales should lead the royal family.
He later said that William as King and Princess Kate as Queen would make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'extremely furious.'
Peter shared, "I think that King Charles should abdicate and I think that Prince William should step up and do the job, purely because I would love to see the reaction of Harry and Meghan."
He added, "Imagine how delicious that would be to see them foaming at the mouth over William becoming King?"
During the same conversation, journalist Nina Myskow called out Peter's remarks, saying, "The King has waited this long to fulfil his role. He is not going to go easily."
For the unversed, the Monarch underwent surgery at the London Clinic on Friday after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.
Notably, Queen Camilla confirmed that the King was 'doing well' as she was returning home from the hospital on Friday evening.
As per Buckingham Palace, King Charles will stay in the hospital till his recovery and his engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.
