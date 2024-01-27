Drew Barrymore aka DREWSKI fooled by fake NFL player on dating app

 
Saturday January 27, 2024
Drew Barrymore felt ‘dumb’ over suitor calling actress with a pet name, ‘I hate you’

By Christina Harrold
January 27, 2024
Drew Barrymore shares dating app experience 

Drew Barrymore had one hell of a dating experience.

The actress got upset on Friday's edition of The Drew Barrymore Show about how she was recently duped by a man who purported to be someone he wasn't on a dating app.

“This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams,” she told her co-host, Ross Mathews.

“So, I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I went to the first practice game.'”

“He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams — he’s a musician that thought he was being cute,” she revealed.

“How should I feel about this?”

After giving the Never Been Kissed star a pet name, the unknown man seemed to have lost the chance of dating the actress.

“The guy was like, ‘Hey, Drewski,’ and I was like, ‘I hate you … You pithy, deceiving, playful — you’ve made me feel stupid,'” she complained.

“‘I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'”

Barrymore has never been a fan of dating apps, so her surprise contact didn't bother her too much.

“Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days,” she complained during her show.