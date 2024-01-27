Drew Barrymore aka DREWSKI fooled by fake NFL player on dating app

Drew Barrymore had one hell of a dating experience.
The actress got upset on Friday's edition of The Drew Barrymore Show about how she was recently duped by a man who purported to be someone he wasn't on a dating app.
“This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams,” she told her co-host, Ross Mathews.
“So, I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I went to the first practice game.'”
“He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams — he’s a musician that thought he was being cute,” she revealed.
“How should I feel about this?”
After giving the Never Been Kissed star a pet name, the unknown man seemed to have lost the chance of dating the actress.
“The guy was like, ‘Hey, Drewski,’ and I was like, ‘I hate you … You pithy, deceiving, playful — you’ve made me feel stupid,'” she complained.
“‘I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'”
Barrymore has never been a fan of dating apps, so her surprise contact didn't bother her too much.
“Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days,” she complained during her show.
Riley Keough works out through her hard feelings with grandmother after mother Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Prince Harry is seemingly busy in his life in the US while his father King Charles suffers health issues
Princess Kate will lean on her close-knit family as she returns to home
In January 2022, Kourtney revealed that she had undergone a facial procedure
Natalie Portman wants to end her marital relation with Benjamin Millepied, says source
Princess Kate has been recuperating at London Clinic for the last ten days
Earlier in the week, the singer had a fangirl moment with Natalie Portman
The Monarch recently underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with enlarged prostate