Kanye West steps out with wife Bianca Censori amid THOSE $850k 'Jaws' drama

On Thursday, Kanye West kept his newly acquired $850k 'Jaws' dentures out of sight while stepping out with his wife, Bianca Censori.
In a rather unconventional PVC coat paired with a matching headpiece, Kanye's wife, who reportedly 'pressured' him into filming a 40-minute apology for his anti-Semitic remarks, turned heads with her distinctive attire as they headed to Melrose Tanning, hand in hand.
Despite their peculiar outfits, the couple exuded the appearance of any other affectionate duo as they strolled hand in hand outdoors.
Kanye seemed captivated by Bianca, casting his gaze upon her during their walk.
In a recent surprising move, the rapper underwent complete removal of all his teeth, replacing them with titanium dentures, a unique surgical model rumoured to cost an astonishing $850,000.
Previously the Australian architect was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble, and surprising fans with her drastic change of wardrobe fuelled possible pregnancy.
Jordana Jacobs and Josh Radnor got married during a winter storm at Cedar Lake State in Hudson Valley
Annie is now pregnant with her fourth child from Kyle, who recently announced their separation after 13 years
Prince Harry was honoured as one of the living legends at the 21st annual aviation awards on Friday, Jan. 19
Duchess Sophie snubbed by Meghan Markle for schooling royal rules
The photos come a month after Frederik X reportedly had an affair with a Mexican socialite
Kanye West once again set the internet on fire with unusual teeth grippings
Mary Weiss was born in 1944
Robert Irwin will be making his hosting debut in March 2024