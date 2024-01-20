Kanye West steps out with wife Bianca Censori amid THOSE $850k 'Jaws' drama

File Footage

On Thursday, Kanye West kept his newly acquired $850k 'Jaws' dentures out of sight while stepping out with his wife, Bianca Censori.

In a rather unconventional PVC coat paired with a matching headpiece, Kanye's wife, who reportedly 'pressured' him into filming a 40-minute apology for his anti-Semitic remarks, turned heads with her distinctive attire as they headed to Melrose Tanning, hand in hand.

Despite their peculiar outfits, the couple exuded the appearance of any other affectionate duo as they strolled hand in hand outdoors.

Kanye seemed captivated by Bianca, casting his gaze upon her during their walk.

In a recent surprising move, the rapper underwent complete removal of all his teeth, replacing them with titanium dentures, a unique surgical model rumoured to cost an astonishing $850,000.

Previously the Australian architect was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble, and surprising fans with her drastic change of wardrobe fuelled possible pregnancy.





