Jenna Coleman takes on crime-solving rookie in BBC's 'The Jetty'

The BBC offers a captivating first look at their upcoming crime drama The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman as a tenacious rookie detective.



Coleman, known for her roles in Doctor Who and Victoria, sheds her sci-fi and period drama personas to delve into the murky depths of a small-town mystery.

The image released showcases Coleman standing on a windswept jetty, a serene lakeside panorama contrasting with the enigmatic gaze in her eyes.

This visual sets the stage for the complex investigation she's about to embark on. As Detective Ember Manning, Coleman will tackle a case that intertwines a seemingly idyllic holiday home fire, a tenacious podcast journalist digging up a cold-case missing person, and a dark, illicit love triangle involving a young man and two underage girls.

The logline reads, “As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that #MeToo has left behind.”

Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus, Bo Bragason, Amelia Bullmore, Ruby Stokes, Tom Glynn-Carney, and David Ajala are among the other actors that appear in the four-part detective drama.

“Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty,” Coleman said in a statement.

The Jetty is being distributed internationally by BBC Studios, which includes Firebird Pictures. Executive producers of the show include Jo McClellan, Jones, Marialy Rivas, Coleman, and Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, The Jetty is expected to hit BBC screens later this year.