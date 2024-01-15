‘RHOP’: Mia Thornton tearfully reveals she is a sexual assault victim

RHOP's recent episode featured non-profit organization: Platform for Amplifying Voice and Empowerment

Mia Thornton is speaking her truth.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed that she is a victim of sexual assault on Sunday’s episode entitled Hard Conversations.

Mia, 39, made the heartbreaking confession during an event hosted by her co-star Karen Huger’s to support PAVE – a nonprofit organization that works to prevent sexual assault and help survivors.

Inspired by the event, multiple housewives took to the confessionals to open up about their own traumatic experiences of being sexually assaulted, including Robyn Dixon, Candice Dillard, and Ashley Darby.

But as musician and assault survivor Ella Wylde delivered an emotional performance of Favourite Doll, Mia got overwhelmed and left the table to go to the bathroom, sniffling, as Ashley followed after her, sensing immediately that “something happened” to Mia as well.

“It’s something that I battle with a lot. I almost didn’t come,” Mia confessed to Ashley as they stood in the hallway, adding that the charity event was “triggering for her” and that it’s her “coping mechanism to get the f*** out when s**t is uncomfortable.”

“And unfortunately, that day, I couldn’t get out, you know? And it’s just like, Mia, why didn’t you just leave? Why didn’t you just, like… just why did you put yourself in that situation,” Mia said tearfully.

Mia further admitted that she always felt like fellow housewife and longtime friend Jacqueline Blake “left [her] there [during the assault],” which is why Mia sometimes “takes s**t out” on her.

However, Mia acknowledged, “It’s not fair to [Jacqueline]. She didn’t know that was gonna happen to me.”

The painfully raw interaction ended with Ashley embracing Mia, thanking her for opening up to her.

“Girl, of course. We’re gonna be okay,” Mia responded before they headed back to the luncheon.