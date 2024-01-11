Ashley Judd talks about her painful memory of her mother Naomi Judd’s death

Ashley Judd reflects on painful memory of her mother Naomi Judd’s death

Ashley Judd has recently opened up about painful memory of her mother Naomi Judd’s suicide.



During an appearance on Wednesday episode of CNN’s All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Ashley recalled looking at her later mother’s body after she took away her life on April 30, 2022 at 76.

Ashley said, “It was traumatic and unexpected because it was death by suicide and I found her but I was so glad I was there for her after her death”.

“Even when I walked in that room and I saw that she had harmed herself, the first thing out of my mouth was, ‘Momma, I see how much you've been suffering and it is okay. I am here, and it is okay to let go,’” stated the 55-year-old.

Ashley mentioned she had told her mother to go and find her late loved ones, adding, “All was forgiven long ago, leave it all here. Take nothing, be free.”

Anderson asked Ashley if Naomi’s suicide led her to question how much she knew her.

To this, the actress replied, “I really honour the place in you that’s coming from.”

“I think we all deserve to be remembered for how we lived, and how we died is simply part of a bigger story,” she added.