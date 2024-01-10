Jessica Simpson stuns in colourful new sweater for collection page

Jessica Simpson shoots in the ranches for new winter collection

Jessica Simpson looked as raunchy and colourful as she could.



In a recent photo posted on Tuesday to her Jessica Simpson Collection Instagram page, the celebrity seems prepared for some cold weather.

The blonde bombshell was wearing a thick turtleneck sweater with stripes of periwinkle, blue, and green weave.

Eric Johnson's wife added glittering powder blue knee-high high-heeled boots tucked into light blue acid-washed slim denim.

The 43-year-old flaunted silver and turquoise jewellery while sporting her long hair styled in free waves.

The mother-of-three was posing in front of a ranch, where she had shot her winter 2024 line.

This occurs four years after the Dukes of Hazzard actress gave birth to her third child, Birdie Mae, and shed 100 pounds.

Vince Camuto, a fellow creator of Nine West, and Jessica Simpson launched The Jessica Simpson Collection in Los Angeles in 2005.

These days, it covers luggage, jewellery, handbags, shoes, and fragrances.

Because of the collections' success, the brand now owns 22 licences.

It is available at more than 1,000 department stores in the US, including Dillard's and Macy's.

In 2010, the collection brought in $750 million, making it the highest-earning clothing business for celebrities. The brand achieved $1 billion in total sales in 2015.