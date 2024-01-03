Violet Evergarden creator spills beans on upcoming fantasy project

Kyoto Animation is set to release Hagureboshi no Uta (Song of a Stray Star)

Acclaimed Japanese studio announced an upcoming project Hagureboshi no Uta, a combination of pictorial illustrations and Evan Call’s soundtrack.

After the phenomenal success of Violet Evergarden: The Movie, fans are thrilled for Hagureboshi’s newest release.

Kyoto Animation spilled beans on its upcoming venture that is set to make an impact in the anime world.

Hagureboshi no Uta (Song of a Stray Star) will be like a cherry on top along with its impactful projects.

The story revolves around Lazuli, a 12-year-old boy with adorable blue eyes, aiming to look for a tree with potential fruits.

The plot takes a turn as soon as the boy finds out that he is not his mother’s real son on his 12th birthday.

He then escapes looking for a hideout, bumping into a blonde boy, Eden.

Eden knows a great deal about fruits and enlightens Lazuli about that one in particular. The duo then teams up, looking for the tree.

Director Taichi Ishidate’s portfolio doesn’t need an introduction with massive hits like Violet Evergarden, he has garnered appreciation over the years.

This is just another feather in the director’s cap.

Meanwhile, besides producing the music, Call also developed the thought process behind creating this masterpiece.

It was all his idea, combining picture books with music and being able to create something so fascinating.