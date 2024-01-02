Shawn Mendes reveals one biggest lesson he learned from 2023: Watch

Shawn Mendes on what he has learned from 2023 amid heartbreaks

Shawn Mendes has recently revealed one biggest lesson he learned from 2023.



On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram and posted a clip of himself playing harmonium, deeply immersed while singing whatever he was feeling at the time.

Alongside his video, Shawn also opened up about accepting his lows in life without changing anything.

“Over the last year, I spent a lot of time singing like this. I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear if I sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain,” began the 25-year-old.

The Mercy crooner wrote, “It felt so difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection but after a while I actually started to fall in love with the dance between the right and the wrong notes.”

“I realised there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the ‘right’ notes BECAUSE of the ‘wrong’ notes. The only reason I can sing in key is because I have learned to listen,” explained the Canadian singer-songwriter.

In the end, Shawn touched on what he learned last year amid heartbreaks and failures in life.

“The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life; not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again,” continued the Stitches singer.

Shawn added, “Because I know if I really slow down and listen when I am low there’s always something to hear.”

American singer John Mayer dropped three black heart emojis in the comment section.



Meanwhile, Shawn’s fans sent out encouraging messages, with one commented, “You have an amazing soul, we all have challenges and we are happy that you found a way to fight.”

Another remarked, “Congratulations man! It’s good have u back.”