Danny Masterson’s on ‘short leash’: Inside his first few months in prison for rape

Danny Masterson, ‘That ‘70s Show alum, was sentenced to prison on two out of four counts of rape

Danny Masterson is doing time.

As the disgraced actor begins his sentence for two counts of rape, the outlook for his first few months in North Kern State Prison starting December 27, Wednesday, revealed that Masterson will be on a short leash, per TMZ.

First, Masterson has to go through an extensive reception and classification process, which could take up to three months.

Until then, Masterson will be held in what’s referred to as privilege group U, which comes with severe restrictions, including no access to personal property, limited entertainment, and no family visits.

Furthermore, he is entitled to one phone call within the first week of entering the facility, following which he will only get one call per month for as long as he’s a part of group U.

Sources reveled to the outlet that Masterson demonstrated “exceptional strength of mind and sprit” during his time at the LA County jail, where he was being held after his contentious trial.

He was then transferred to North Kern in Delna, California, to serve his sentence.

Though he’s facing 30 years to life in prison, Masterson is reportedly “feeling hopeful” about his appeal.